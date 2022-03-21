Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

