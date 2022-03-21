Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up to $61.54

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.54, but opened at $63.50. Strategic Education shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.
In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
