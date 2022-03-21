STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 258,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

