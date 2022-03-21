StockNews.com Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.90.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
