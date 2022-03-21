StockNews.com Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

