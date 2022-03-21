StockNews.com Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

