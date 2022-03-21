StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
MHLD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
