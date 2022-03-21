StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MHLD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 1,262.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 670,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 274.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 855.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,616 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

