StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ClearOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

