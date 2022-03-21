StockNews.com Downgrades Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

