StockNews.com Downgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

