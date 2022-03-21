StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
