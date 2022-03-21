StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

