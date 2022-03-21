StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

