StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

