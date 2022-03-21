StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $8.42 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.
