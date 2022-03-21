StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

