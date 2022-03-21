StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

