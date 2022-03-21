StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BVXV stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

