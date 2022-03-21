StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
BVXV stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
