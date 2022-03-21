Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $8.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.60. 2,741,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,696. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

