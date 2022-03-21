Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$68.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.