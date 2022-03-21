Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.11.

BAH opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

