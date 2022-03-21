Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stellantis by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

