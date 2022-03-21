State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.