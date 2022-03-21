State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 805 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Caleres worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Caleres by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 156,535 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Caleres by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Caleres by 11,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 534,513 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

