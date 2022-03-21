State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 510 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 535.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $108.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.