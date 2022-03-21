State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 190 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.46 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

