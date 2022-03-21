State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,035 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

