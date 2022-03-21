State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $629,000 Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 1.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

