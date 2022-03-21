State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

