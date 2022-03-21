Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Purchases C$12,700.00 in Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) Director Robert Eadie acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,649,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,948.40.

Robert Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Eadie acquired 34,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,935.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Eadie acquired 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Robert Eadie acquired 45,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00.

Shares of TSE SAM opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

