Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

