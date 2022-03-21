St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.09) to GBX 1,765 ($22.95) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,718.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $19.26 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

