Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPRB. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

