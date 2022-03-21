Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,840 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $53.94 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

