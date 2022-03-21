Spire Wealth Management Invests $172,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

