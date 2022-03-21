Spire Wealth Management Has $189,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

NYSE BURL opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

