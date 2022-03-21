Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Cut to £131.20 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($176.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a £115 ($149.54) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £124.02 ($161.27).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £130.70 ($169.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($223.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £146.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total value of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

