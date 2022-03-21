SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.19

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1909677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,355,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

