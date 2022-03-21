SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 261,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

