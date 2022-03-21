SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 0.7% This Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,690.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,114,805 coins and its circulating supply is 10,871,504 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

