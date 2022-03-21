Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.94

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 3122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

