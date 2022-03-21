Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $54.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $48,312,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

