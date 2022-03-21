Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells $20,272.20 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 390 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $20,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBC. StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,640,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

