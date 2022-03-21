Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

SQM stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

