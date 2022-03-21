Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.63.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SNOW opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average is $310.25. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
