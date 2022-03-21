Skycoin (SKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,407.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $172,407.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.46 or 0.07057795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.37 or 0.99927361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041061 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

