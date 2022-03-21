SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM opened at $238.82 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

