SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $5.12 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)
