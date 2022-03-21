Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

