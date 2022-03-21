Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 3,788,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,539. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

