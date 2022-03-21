Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 438 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $3,264,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

