Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

